Cherie Lee Schrader, 70

Cherie Lee Schrader (née Clark), 70, of Sterling, VA, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, peacefully in her home.

Born on Sept. 15, 1948, in Skaneateles, she was the daughter of the late Carol Davidson Clark (née Paul) and John Edward Clark. She is survived by her husband, William Lee Schrader, children, Jonathan Todd Boyd and Meghan Elizabeth Ryan (née Porter).

Cherie’s extended family includes grandchildren, Liliana Marie Porter, Aston Connor James Ryan, Ares Tyler Julius Ryan, Elliott Paul Boyd, and Grayson Thomas Boyd. Cherie’s sisters were the late Jacqueline McMaster and Jocelyn McManamay. Nieces include Leandra Brauchle (née McManamay) and Joleen McManamay. Nephews include Phillip McMaster, Barry McMaster, and Adam McMaster.

Cherie Lee Schrader was an executive assistant for over 30 years and assisted CEOs with running successful companies. She was an entrepreneur in many ways and was a major part in the success of PSINet and other companies. During Cherie’s life, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, working on the house with Bill, going to Northgate Winery, traveling to Williamsburg at Christmas time, shopping and dining and traveling to France and Hawaii. She loved being a grandma to all of her grandkids and spoiled them rotten and cherished life to the fullest.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Adams Green Funeral Home in Herndon, VA. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. the same day at this location. A gathering will take place at 5 p.m. at O’Faolains in Sterling, VA, to remember Cherie and celebrate her life with her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to INOVA Life with Cancer, 8411 Pennell St., Fairfax, VA 22031, Phone: 703-206-5433, and the Leesburg Women’s Shelter, 11 Loudoun St SW # A, Leesburg, VA 20175, 703-771-8173. “Life with Cancer” provided Cherie many opportunities to feel well and nurtured during her illness. Cherie always donated her clothing and household items to the “Leesburg Women’s Shelter” to help others in need.

Arrangements entrusted to Adams Green Funeral Home.

