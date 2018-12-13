Barbara H. Watson, 85

Barbara H. Watson, age 85 of Carrollton, Ga, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Cottage Landing in Carrollton, Ga.

Barbara was born in Cazenovia on June 15, 1933, the daughter of Lester Elmer Hendrix and Lucy Roberta Loyster Hendrix. Barbara graduated from Syracuse University College of Fine Arts with a degree in painting and was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She married the love of her life George E. Watson Jr in June 1955. Barbara was a lifelong artist and moved to Griffin, Ga, in 1972 where she joined the Griffin/Spalding Art Association. Barbara was an active artist in the Griffin community and worked as an art teacher for a number of years. She retired when she moved to Carrollton in 2014. Her appreciation and love for the arts lead her to numerous awards in her lifetime to include “Best In Show” for fine art at the Georgia State Fair in Perry, Ga, in 1999.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James Arthur Loyster and Linda Hendrix, Fairport, N.Y. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and James Spann, Titusville, Fla., and son and daughter-in-law, George E “Ned” and Rukiye Watson, Carrollton, Ga; and two grandchildren, Lauren and Bradley.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, in the church parlor at the First United Methodist Church in Griffin, Ga. The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. and the inurnment will follow the service in the church Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request contributions be made to the Griffin/Spalding Art Association, Inc., 404 Country Club Drive, Griffin, Georgia 30223 or the Griffin First United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George Watson Jr, brother, Lester Elmer Hendrix, Jr. and sister, Martha Williams.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

To send condolences to the family, visit jcollinsfuneralhome.com.

