Richard Craig Bradley

Richard Craig Bradley was raised in Skaneateles and lived on Fox Island, WA. He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Chapman Bradley, son Scott Bradley, sister Barbara Bradley Freyer and many grandchildren and cousins.

Dick is preceded to heaven by his parents Craig and Helen Bradley , his son , Jeffery Bradley and sister Cassandra Bradley.

Dick spent 24 years in the U.S. Army including two tours to Vietnam. He then spent 28 years as a commercial airline pilot flying for Alaska Airlines. Dick had a reputation of being easy-going. He always had a good joke and was first to pay the tab on a layover. He was well known for taking care of his crew, both on and off the airplane. He was a smooth pilot and great instructor. Dick closed his logbook with over 32,000 hours of safe flying. He will be missed by many. Captain Bradley, Speed and altitude your discretion, you are cleared to any approach, cleared to land in Heaven. God speed.

