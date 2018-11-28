 

Mark Wattam, 54

Nov 28, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Obituaries

Mark Wattam, 54, passed away Nov. 26, 2018, at home with his loving family by his side.  Mark had accomplished so much in his years with us, he had many passions and was skilled in many trades.  He was a true entrepreneur, his focus and drive led him to become the owner of an auto body shop for over 18 years.  He was a member of the Cato Lions Club.

He so enjoyed racing his motorcycle and his Camaro, watching NASCAR, and he loved hunting beyond belief. He hunted by bow, rifle, and fished as well.  The forests and fields were his second home.  His greatest love, of course, was his family; his beloved wife of 33 years, his daughters, and his grandchildren.

Surviving Mark is his wife Lisa; daughters Jessica (Ryan) Crawford and Shelly Wattam; mother Elizabeth Strouse; brothers David (Brenda) Wattam and Douglas Wattam; grandchildren Michaela, Mark and Olivia; and nieces Shelby and Jennifer.

 Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St. Baldwinsville. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Falardeau Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

Online at Falardeaufh.com.

