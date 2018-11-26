Joan M Haines, 87

Joan M Haines, 87, of Cazenovia, passed into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 23, 2018, surrounded by family.

Joan was an accomplished pianist who enjoyed sharing her music with family and friends. She taught piano lessons for many years, as well. She was an entertainer, at heart, and played piano for private parties, senior centers and other public venues. Her most boastful moment was when she performed at the Grand Floridian on her 79th birthday.

She made her first professional instrumental CD of her piano music at age 85.

In addition to being an excellent pianist, Joan also enjoyed the nature and beauty that surrounded her. She was blessed with a God-given talent to express that love of nature through her paintings. Her artistic ability continued to excel into her later years. She was recently awarded first place in an art contest for one of her peaceful winter scenes. She delighted in sharing her paintings with others who showed an appreciation for her talent. Joan was blessed with many talents and there wasn’t anything she couldn’t accomplish once she set her mind to it.

Joan was able to overcome many difficult and painful challenges throughout her life by facing them bravely and courageously right to the end. She embraced a stong-willed character and a witty sense of humor that will be missed by many.

She is pre-deceased in life by her parents, Nick and Ethel, her brothers Dick and Jim (Joan) and her nephew Tommy.

She is survived in life by seven children: Jill (Robert), Jeff (Geri), Jody, Julie, Joanne (Ed), Jennifer (Bob) Janine and her cocker spaniel Lily. She is also survived by several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her sister-in-law Barb.

A private burial service will be held for Joan in the spring.

