Kathy Louise Palmieri, 66

For more than 40 years, Kathy Palmieri, of Skaneateles, battled Lupus Nephritis and its complications with optimism and with grace, but on Nov. 13, 2018, she lost the fight and died peacefully at home at the age of 66. She was surrounded by angels and her loving family.

Born in Harrisburg, Pa, on Nov. 29, 1951, Kathy made the village of Skaneateles her home since 1975, but the impact she had on others went well beyond the village bounds. She lived a life of gratitude and showed others how to do the same. Every day was a gift to Kathy. She loved and supported her husband and children without fail and taught them by example how to carry joy, adventure and kindness with them each and every day.

Kathy was especially fond of traveling with her husband Larry to visit family and friends. Cape Cod was a favorite destination, where Kathy found inspiration in the sea and the natural world. She loved children, gardening, painting and the company of others. Her skills at cooking and baking fed the spirits and the tummies of all who sat at the table with Kathy. Central New York brides hired Kathy to bake their intricate wedding cakes and to provide floral centerpieces with the peonies that burst from her garden every summer. Kathy shared everything she had.

Kathy received her nurse’s training at St. Mary’s Hospital in Philadelphia. Beginning in 1971 she worked in a variety of hospitals and outpatient nursing positions and, in 1980, she moved to the area of vascular ultrasound. She was the first person in Upstate New York to pass the registered vascular technology (RVT) examination. Kathy set up the vascular laboratory at Upstate Medical Center with one of their chest surgeons 35 years ago.

In 1995 Kathy established her own corporation to provide consultation services to physicians and hospitals, guiding them through the accreditation process for their vascular and echocardiography laboratories. She helped clients from Alaska to Puerto Rico and throughout the continental United States.

Kathy was a gentle and compassionate soul and a well-known contributor to the communities of Skaneateles, Auburn and Syracuse. The Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce named Kathy its “Citizen of the Year” in 2007.

Other beneficiaries of Kathy’s time, talent and energy included the Skaneateles Early Childhood Center, Schweinfurth Art Center, American Heart Association, Samaritan Center, SAVES and the Skaneateles Library Association.

As the grateful recipient of a kidney transplant 10 years ago, Kathy was a strong advocate for organ donation. Her final gift was that of her body to the Anatomy Department at Upstate Medical Center to train the doctors of tomorrow.

Survivors: Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Joan Barbush. She is survived by her husband Lawrence Palmieri, daughter Jennifer Marie Rose and son Matthew L. Palmieri.

Services: Kathy was a communicant of St. Mary’s of the Lake church in Skaneateles. There are no calling hours. To celebrate Kathy’s life a Mass will be held at St. Mary’s at 10 a.m. Nov. 29, what would have been Kathy’s 67th birthday. A luncheon at the Sherwood Inn will follow.

Contributions: Kathy requested that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Lourdes Camp, c/o Catholic Charities, 1654 W. Onondaga St., Syracuse, NY 13204.

Kathy’s family extends their gratitude to the 10th floor nursing staff at Upstate Medical Center, Hospice of Central New York and all the other healthcare professionals involved in her care for their compassion and expertise.

