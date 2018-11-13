Charles (Chuck) Connor, 88

Nov 13, 2018 Jennifer Wing Obituaries, Star Review
Charles (Chuck) Connor, former Liverpool resident, passed away in Las Vegas, NV, on Sept. 19, 2018, at 88 years of age. Charles was a Little League baseball umpire and the coordinator for the Umpires Association for the county. He was the head coordinator for the Seneca River Little Leaque Association. He was honored as the man of the year by the Bayberry Association.
Left behind is his daughter, Doris Ann and (husband) Michael Hozey, Columbia, SC. Doris Ann is a retired lieutenant colonel of the Airforce. Charles Connor, St Louis, MO, Cindy Lee Monroe of Liverpool and Donald and (wife) Kathleen Connor of Woodard, IA. He has seven grandchildren and his ex- wife Sandra Connor, Liverpool.
Nov 13, 2018 0
Nov 13, 2018 0
Nov 13, 2018 0
Nov 12, 2018 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 13, 2018
Nov 13, 2018
Nov 13, 2018