Charles (Chuck) Connor, 88

Charles (Chuck) Connor, former Liverpool resident, passed away in Las Vegas, NV, on Sept. 19, 2018, at 88 years of age. Charles was a Little League baseball umpire and the coordinator for the Umpires Association for the county. He was the head coordinator for the Seneca River Little Leaque Association. He was honored as the man of the year by the Bayberry Association.

Left behind is his daughter, Doris Ann and (husband) Michael Hozey, Columbia, SC. Doris Ann is a retired lieutenant colonel of the Airforce. Charles Connor, St Louis, MO, Cindy Lee Monroe of Liverpool and Donald and (wife) Kathleen Connor of Woodard, IA. He has seven grandchildren and his ex- wife Sandra Connor, Liverpool.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story