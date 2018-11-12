Sam Ferris, 81

Sam Ferris, 81, of Daytona Beach, FL, a native of Cortland, passed away peacefully Nov. 6, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family. Sam will be forever remembered by his wife of 43 years Jo-Ann, sons Jason and Aaron (Amanda) and cherished granddaughter Abby; and by his sister Barbara, and brothers Robert (Patricia) and Donald (Delia). Sam is also remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at St. James Catholic Church, Cazenovia. In lieu of other remembrances the family suggests donations be made to Our Lady of Lourdes School. Condolences may be shared at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

