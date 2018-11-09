Sylvia Price

Sylvia Eileen (Cavanagh) Price born Aug. 17,1937 in Philadelphia, PA, quietly passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. She was the devoted wife of the late Donald James Price, Sr. She is survived by her loving daughters and sons: Debi Price Murray (James) of Palmyra, N.Y., Donald J. Price Jr. of Skaneateles, Eileen M. Price of Skaneateles, and John S. Price (Molly), of Morrison, CO; grandchildren: Sean and Michael Murray, Anna, Luke, Diego and Ellie Price; sister-in-law: Mary Evelyn Breslin of Ambler, PA; brother-in-law: Frank “Donnie” O’Donnell of Lower Gwynedd, PA and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael Cavanagh and Mary (McCole) Cavanagh of Mt. Airy, PA; sisters Mary Theresa Phipps and Rachel” Babs” O’Donnell.

Sylvia was a 52-year resident of Skaneateles and, during that time, spent 17 school calendar years in Fairport, N.Y. (1970 – 1987). She was a member of St. Mary’s of the Lake Church. She was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Skaneateles Country Club. She also enjoyed gourmet cooking, bowling, volunteering and reading down by the lake. Skaneateles was Don and Sylvia’s “Camelot.”

Sylvia will forever be remembered for her love and lifelong devotion to her family. The beautiful memories of her are cast in what characterized her being as a person with a strong faith in God, love for all of her large, extended family and friends and service to her community. Her warmth towards friends and strangers alike was always felt as she greeted them with a great big smile and sincere interest.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan Street, Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, (alz.org/centralnewyork)

Date of passing life on earth into God’s kingdom forever: October 30, 2018. To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story