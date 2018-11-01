Robin Guerdan, 78

Robin Lee Lewis Guerdan, 78, died Oct. 10, 2018, from lung failure at Presby Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. she grew up in Cazenovia, attended Cazenovia High School and Winchester Thurston School in Pittsburgh, PA. Following school, she became a flight attendant for TWA and later worked for the Revlon Company. She married Edward Guerdan and, for many years, resided in Monroeville, PA. Robin and athletic and enjoyed participating in various sports. For most of her life she was an avid bridge player.

Having a good sense for clothes shopping, for many years she enjoyed doing personal shopping for friends and family. She made frequent trips to Cazenovia to visit relatives and maintained a lifelong friendship with Cazenovia area friends Char Lyons Burbank and Pam Blom.

She was predeceased by her parents, Alfred Huntington “Brud” Lewis and Roberta Ceratt “Bobby” Lewis of Cazenovia, her husband, Edward Robert “Ed” Guerdan of Monroeville, PA, her aunt, Barbara Carstairs Lewis of Fayetteville and her aunt and uncle Caroline Everson “Carol” Lewis Dixon and Robert Dixon of Citrus Springs, FL.

Robin is survived by her daughters Tracy Lynne Guerdan Deen (Tom “D”) and Audrey Lee Guerdan Petrick (Junie) of Pittsburgh, PA, her sister Carol Dee Lewis Richards of Cazenovia and grandchildren Joshua Ryan Petrick, Zachary Edward Petrick, Rachel Lee Petrick and Kennedy Robin Deen, all of Pittsburgh, PA.

Memorial services will be privately held in Pittsburgh, PA.

