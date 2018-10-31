Camilla M. Viall, 87

Camilla M. Viall, age 87, of Elm Street in Dryden, N.Y., passed away Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

Born March 31, 1931 in Cazenovia, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Marietta Burton Davis and wife of the late Kenneth Tuke Viall, who died in 1990.

Cam was a summer resident of Morristown, N.Y., on the St. Lawrence River.

She was a member of the Dryden United Methodist Church, past president, member and tour coordinator of the Dryden Senior Citizens, she was also the founder and past president of the Point Comfort Association; member of the Dryden VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries and was a Tompkins County election poll watcher. She was district manager with Sarah Coventry and Contempo Jewelry Companies and co-proprietor of Viall’s Variety Store in Dryden, NY.

Cam is survived by her children, Brenda (Roger) Gifford of Sarasota, FL, Frank (Lisa) Yager of Groton, N.Y., Wendy Yager of Groton, N.Y., Robin (Ralph) Collins of Sherrill, N.Y., Kevin (Robin) Yager, Sr., Dryden, N.Y., Philip (Lisa) Yager of Lima, N.Y., Catharine (Clifford) England of Cortland, Marshall (Zhao Xing Luo) Viall of Apalachin, N.Y.; grandchildren, Gary (Sue) Sheely, Jr., Camilla (Ted) Fellows, Lisa (Keith) Siegard, Sam Yager, Jodi Lucas, Bob Argyle III, Hope (Rudy) Middleton, Sarah Korb, Lacy (David) Gunn, Kevin (fiancée, Renee Sweazey) Yager Jr., Zachary Yager, Kaleigh (fiancée, Dee Little) Yager, Caitlyn England, C.J. England, Wen Bin Zhao and Kelly (Floyd) Viall-Raub; 11 great grandchildren, eight great great grandchildren; sister, Maida Booth of Reseda, CA and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Nellie Argyle in 1995.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Perkins Funeral Home with Pastor Pam Carey officiating. Friends may call from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden. The family graciously declines flowers and, in lieu of, memorial contributions may be made to Dryden UMC, PO Box 193, Dryden, NY 13053 or Morristown Public Library, 200 Main St., Morristown, NY 13664. For more visit perkinsfuneralhome.com.

