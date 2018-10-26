 

Marshall S. Skiff

Oct 26, 2018 Obituaries, Skaneateles Press

Marshall S. Skiff

Marshall S. Skiff, of Skaneateles, who was born Oct. 25, 1924, in Syracuse, passed away at home Sept. 28, 2018.

He was co-owner of Beak & Skiff Apple Farms; original member of the Western New York Apple Growers Association; board member of Woodlawn Cemetery; World War II veteran, serving in the South Pacific with The 38th Infantry Division and was assigned to the Philippine Scouts. A former member of Bellevue Country Club and Skaneateles Country Club, he was a member of Skaneateles American Legion Post 239 and Skaneateles Ski Club.

Along with his wife Joan, Marshall was a downhill ski racer competing in local, Eastern, National and International events for over 40 years. He loved growing things, especially apples, and was very proud of his gardens.

Marshall was predeceased by “The Love of His Life and guiding star, Joan” and daughter, Roberta Skiff Pittard; a sister Elaine Maurer. He is survived by four daughters Marilynn Skiff (David Soderberg), Patricia Curtis (Scott), Deborah Brennan (Edward), and Sandra Skiff (Doug Adams); 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on Oct. 5 at the First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles. Marshall was buried in Lakeview cemetery.

Contributions can be made to Skaneateles American Legion Post 239 or Skaneateles First Presbyterian Church.

To send condolences visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

LETTER: Stirpe came through for family of adult with special needs

