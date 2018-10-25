Louise Neff Robinson, 94

“May you walk gently through the world and know its beauty all the days of your life.”

– Apache Blessing

Louise Robinson’s death on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at 94 years of age concludes her gentle walk through a life filled with the beauty of family, friends and music.

Louise and her husband, David Robinson, both vocalists, met in choir at Penn State, married, and went on to sing in the musical communities wherever they lived. Their love of music helped found the Skaneateles Festival in 1980. For the next 40 years they dedicated their lives to guiding and nurturing a musical adventure, bringing in a remarkable cast of characters along the way. The Festival set its roots in Skaneateles Library Hall and grew to national stature, attracting thousands of audience members to summer concerts on the lawn of Brook Farm, the Robinsons’ lakeside home, each summer.

After David Robinson’s death in 2006 Louise continued their Festival mission, attending meetings, going to concerts and hosting musicians at Brook Farm. Two years ago she participated in the Festival’s move to its new home at Anyela’s Vineyard, where concerts take place in the Robinson Pavillion.

Louise Robinson is survived by her sister, Janet Bush, and her sister-in-law, Claire Shaw; her five children and their spouses – Peggy (John), Claire (Rob), Dana (Cathy), Deborah, and Eleanor (Ken); her 12 grandchildren – Jason, Joanna, Gabrielle, Gretchen, Audrey, Caroline, Dwight, Duncan, Sidnie, Madeline, Tyler, and Ethan; her 11 great-grandchildren – Kaolin, Edan, Desraeli, Juliet, River, Charlie, Rose, Genevieve, Bodey, Georgia, Eleonora, and Elliot; and many beloved Robinson, Earnshaw, Neff and Bush relations.

A devoted mother to her own family, Louise became a “mother” to many Festival musicians, friends, and staff, both young and old, Louise often said, “We are in the business of making happy memories here.” And “here” seemed to be wherever and with whomever she landed.

A concert in celebration of her life will be held next August during the Skaneateles Festival.

Contributions may be made in her name to the Skaneateles Festival at 97 East Genesee Street, Skaneateles, NY 13152.

