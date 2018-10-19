 

June A. Brown, 99

June A. Brown, 99, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, N.Y.

June was born in 1919 to Ernest G. and Maude (Austin) Rist in Warrensburg, N.Y.  She graduated from Skidmore College in 1940 and went to work in the Patent Department at General Electric in Schenectady, where, in 1944, she met and married Burton P. Brown of Denver, CO.

June and Burt moved to Baldwinsville in 1947, where they were lifelong members of the First Presbyterian Church.  She was a homemaker, raised two children and enjoyed square dancing, golf, bridge, sewing and playing in the bell choir at her church.  For many years, she volunteered at Community General Hospital in Camillus, and she and Burt volunteered at Meals On Wheels for 20 years. 

Their retirement winters were spent in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

June was predeceased by her son Daniel, and her husband of 60 years, Burton.  She is survived by a daughter Nancy (Duncan Brown), two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.  Interment is in the Riverview Cemetery in Baldwinsville.  A private family service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, or to the First Presbyterian Church of Baldwinsville.

