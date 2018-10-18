 

Eunice J. Shedd, 92

Eunice J. Eastwood Shedd, 92, of the Cottages passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Long time Lakeshore Road resident, Eunice was the daughter of the late Clayton D. and Edwina M. Woodward Eastwood and was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John C. Shedd on May 16, 2001; their daughter, Pamela “Penny” Durling on May 27, 1982; her sister, Lois, in 1942 and brother, Robert, in 1924.

Mrs. Shedd was a cafeteria cashier at Smith Road Elementary School. She was a member of the Cicero United Methodist Church, Cicero Historical Society where she volunteered at the Stone Arabia School and the Cicero Cemetery Board of Directors, where she served as treasurer.

Enjoying traveling all over the United States, she would say that she had “been there and done that.”

Surviving are her children, Kathy (Michael) See and Gary (Brenda) Shedd; grandchildren, Randy (Claire) See, Jonathan (Michel) See and Joshua (Jannette) Shedd; great grandchildren, Olivia, Alexander, Vivian See and due in November, Henry; brothers, Charles A. (Audrey) and Leslie E. (Gwen) Eastwood; three nephews, five nieces and several great-nieces and nephews.

Services are set for Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Fergerson Funeral Home, North Syracuse. Burial is in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Warners.

Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to NAVAC or Crouse Health Foundation or Cicero Historical Society or a charity.

