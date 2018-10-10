Barbara Sy, 84

Barbara Carol Bode Sy, age 84, passed away following complications during a recent hospitalization. She was born in Troy, N.Y., in 1934 to William Edwin and Nolte Greisen Bode. She graduated from Troy High School and took several New York state-sponsored courses in banking, always intending to follow in her father’s footsteps as a banker. She was initially employed by Troy Savings Bank and later Syracuse Savings Bank.

Barbara married Robert P. Sy at St. John’s Church in Troy. She and Robert moved to the Syracuse area (Dewitt and Manlius), where he joined Carrier Corporation.

Her passion was building and managing a happy home for her husband and two children. Her favorite activities included tending to her roses, quilting, playing cards and yoga. She was a fine seamstress and an accomplished quilter, making gifts and keepsakes for her loved ones. She also enjoyed family vacations and trips to Cape Cod, Myrtle Beach, Florida, Europe and the Caribbean.

A lifelong Episcopalian, she was a member of St. John’s Church where she sang in the Choir, St. David’s in Syracuse and St. Philip Episcopal Church in Memphis.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert P. Sy, her son Gregory (DDS), (Julie, DDS), of Ohio, and their children, Courtney and Donielle. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Jean Sy (JD) of Cordova, and Laura’s son, Ethan R. Smith. She also leaves behind her beloved sister, Nolte Baxter (Dale) and two brothers, William E. Bode (Barbara) and Joseph Lewis Bode (Eleanor). Robert and the family want to express their warmest appreciation to Ms. Carmen Johnson, Barbara’s outstanding caregiver for several years.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, in the Overton Suite at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, at St. Philip Episcopal Church, 9380 Davies Plantation Road in Memphis, TN. She will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens in Troy at a later date.

In honor of Barbara, memorial donations may be made to St. Philip Episcopal Church or to The Alzheimer’s Association.

