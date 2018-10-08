 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Margaret “Peggy” R. Fuller, 94

Oct 08, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Margaret “Peggy” R. Fuller, 94

Margaret “Peggy” R. Fuller, 94, long-time resident of both Fayetteville and Cazenovia passed away on October 4, 2018.

Born in Syracuse on March 5, 1924, Peggy was the daughter of Milton and May Rogers of Fayetteville, New York. She worked as a secretary for the Cazenovia School District for many years and later for the Presbyterian Synod of the Northeast in Syracuse. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed sewing and knitting.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Frisbee Fuller of Cazenovia in 1965; her second husband, Woodson Smith of San Antonio, Texas in 1997; and her brother, Richard Rogers and sister, Mary Jane Kurz, both of Texas.

Surviving are two sons, Andrew (Diane) Fuller of Cazenovia and Benjamin Fuller (Joh Anne) of Norfolk, Virginia;  sister, Sally (Jerome) Gottstine of Alabama and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Norwich, New York.

For a guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com

Comment on this Story

Area Police Blotters: Sept. 26 to Oct. 3

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill