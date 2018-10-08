Oct 08, 2018 Jennifer Wing Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries
Margaret “Peggy” R. Fuller, 94, long-time resident of both Fayetteville and Cazenovia passed away on October 4, 2018.
Born in Syracuse on March 5, 1924, Peggy was the daughter of Milton and May Rogers of Fayetteville, New York. She worked as a secretary for the Cazenovia School District for many years and later for the Presbyterian Synod of the Northeast in Syracuse. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed sewing and knitting.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Frisbee Fuller of Cazenovia in 1965; her second husband, Woodson Smith of San Antonio, Texas in 1997; and her brother, Richard Rogers and sister, Mary Jane Kurz, both of Texas.
Surviving are two sons, Andrew (Diane) Fuller of Cazenovia and Benjamin Fuller (Joh Anne) of Norfolk, Virginia; sister, Sally (Jerome) Gottstine of Alabama and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Norwich, New York.
For a guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com
