Mildred Eagan

Oct 05, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Mildred Phoebe (Cody) Eagan, aka Millie, passed away on Aug. 30, 2018. Born Jan. 5, 1936, in Cazenovia, Millie was raised on the family dairy farm. She worked the farm, assisted a U.S. Navy military family and waitressed to save for college. She earned a scholarship to Ithaca College and became a proficient musician and educator.

Following graduation, she was invited to Bayshore, N.Y., to teach strings to elementary school students. She also taught piano, wood and string instruments privately.  She became an active 4-H guide, awarded numerous times for her leadership.

She met her husband, Ed, in 1960. His work took them to California. They relocated briefly to Massachusetts then returned to California, having four children together along the way (Jeanne-deceased, Sheila, Tim and Erin). After enduring a destructive mudslide they returned to Long Island, N.Y., where Millie became a tenured music instructor at Hempstead Schools.  She also studied nursing at Hofstra University, and played violin in local quartets and several orchestras (West Islip, Massapequa, St. Martin’s Church and others.) Her passions were music, travel and, most importantly, family. Her tremendous care, infectious curiosity, unparalleled wit, generous spirit and adoring heart will be forever missed. Mildred lost her struggle with renal failure at age 82 in Babylon, NY.

She is survived by her beloved husband Edward G. Eagan, cherished children Sheila George, E. Timothy Eagan, Erin Pace (Bryan), precious grandchildren Brenna Eagan and Aiden Pace and dear siblings Kathleen Sengle and Kendall Cody.

