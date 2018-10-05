Elizabeth “Betty” Veeder, 75

Elizabeth “Betty” Veeder, 75, of Cazenovia, passed away Tuesday evening, Oct. 2, 2018, at home with her family at her side. She was born in Cazenovia, to Albert Fowler and Caroline Kolmer Fowler and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 1960. Betty traveled extensively with her husband George throughout the country while he was enlisted in the Army and Air National Guard. Upon returning to Cazenovia, Betty graduated from Pauldine’s Beauty School and was the owner of the Pink Thumb. She was also a manager at Fay’s Drugs for eight years and the owner of Angel Works, High End Crafts. Betty had a strong work ethic and enjoyed home projects, as well as gardening, playing Bingo with her close friend Joan and frequenting the gym. She was a volunteer with CazCares and a communicant of St. James Catholic Church.

Betty is survived by her children, Mindra (CV) Abdallah of Cazenovia, Howard (Paulina) Veeder of Baton Rouge, LA, Caroline (Jim) Tripoli of Pittsburgh, PA and George (Shannon) Veeder of Athens, GA; a sister, Mary E. Potter of Sherrill, her neice, Tammy LeQuear of Melbourne, Fl., a nephew, James (Penny) Goodfellow of Cazenovia; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and her cat, Tom. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, George, in 2014 and a sister, Mary L. Fowler Crotwell, in 1993.

Betty’s mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at St. James Catholic Church, 6 Green St. in Cazenovia. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church prior to her mass. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to CazCares, 101 Nelson St. Cazenovia, NY 13035. To leave a message of sympathy for the Veeder family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

