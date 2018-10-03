Helen Carnahan, 97

Helen Murray Carnahan, 97, of Delphi Falls, passed away Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. She was born in DeWitt on Jan. 26, 1921. Helen attended Syracuse City Normal School and was a teacher in Kirkville. Her family was her pride and joy and she was known as an amazing pie baker. She and her husband loved traveling in their motor home, playing cards, sitting on their porch, watching birds, fishing and camping on the St. Lawrence River.

She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Wilfred “Bill” Carnahan, in 2008.

Helen is survived by her son, Blake (Conde) Carnahan; three daughters, Sally (Bill) Wester, Sue (Cliff) Bays and Connie (Phil) Kellogg. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Will Wester, Karen Godwin, Jennie Carnahan, Blake Carnahan, Lisa Salazar, Don Wester, Dennis Carnahan, Lucy Hoffman, Ethan, Trevor and Brian Kellogg as well as 16 great-grandchildren.

A celebration for Helen and Bill will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Delphi Falls United Church, 2190 Oran Delphi Road, Manlius. Contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to the Delphi Falls Fire Department, 2260 Oran Delphi Rd., Manlius, NY 13104. To leave a message of sympathy for the Carnahan family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

