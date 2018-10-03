 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Helen Carnahan, 97

Oct 03, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Helen Carnahan, 97

Helen Murray Carnahan, 97, of Delphi Falls, passed away Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. She was born in DeWitt on Jan. 26, 1921. Helen attended Syracuse City Normal School and was a teacher in Kirkville. Her family was her pride and joy and she was known as an amazing pie baker. She and her husband loved traveling in their motor home, playing cards, sitting on their porch, watching birds, fishing and camping on the St. Lawrence River.

She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Wilfred “Bill” Carnahan, in 2008.

Helen is survived by her son, Blake (Conde) Carnahan; three daughters, Sally (Bill) Wester, Sue (Cliff) Bays and Connie (Phil) Kellogg. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Will Wester, Karen Godwin, Jennie Carnahan, Blake Carnahan, Lisa Salazar, Don Wester, Dennis Carnahan, Lucy Hoffman, Ethan, Trevor and Brian Kellogg as well as 16 great-grandchildren.

A celebration for Helen and Bill will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Delphi Falls United Church, 2190 Oran Delphi Road, Manlius. Contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to the Delphi Falls Fire Department, 2260 Oran Delphi Rd., Manlius, NY 13104. To leave a message of sympathy for the Carnahan family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Comment on this Story

J-D golf turnaround concludes with fall sectional title

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill