Margaret Johnson, 89

Margaret Johnson, 89, formerly of Baldwinsville, died on Sept. 23, 2018, at her daughter’s home with her family by her side, Falardeau Funeral Home Inc., Baldwinsville, entrusted with arrangements. There will be calling hours from 2 – 4 and 7- 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home. Funeral service to be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, at St. Augustine’s Church. Burial will be St. Mary’s Cemetery, Baldwinsville.

Margaret is survived by her daughters, Charlene Johnson-Allen and Richard St. Hilaire of DeKalb Junction, Denise and George (Moochie) Wolcik of Baldwinsville, Lisa and Kevin Perry of Liverpool, her sister, Rosemary Allen of Syracuse, grandchildren, Aletheia and DeVante Johnson, Ashley Wolcik and Justin Byrnes, Kayleigh Perry, Keeanna Wolcik, Michael Perry, her four-legged grandson Kita, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Carmen Cimini, and sister, Angie Stanker.

Marie was born on June 3, 1929, in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Samuel and Lucy DeBaise Cimini. She married Carl R. Johnson on March 2, 1957, at St. Peter’s Church, Syracuse. He predeceased her on July 3, 2007. She worked for Holiday Inn, as a chamber maid, and a pottery grinder at Iroquois China. She was a loving and kind, person and mother. She was a parishioner of St. Augustine’s Church and St. Mary’s Church in Canton. She enjoyed Mickey and Minnie Mouse, reading the Post Standard, playing Yahtzee and Pinochle, collecting postcards, and loved being with her family. She was known as everyone’s Grandma.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences can be made at Falardeaufh.com.

