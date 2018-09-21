Domenick Mihaich, 96

Domenick Mihaich, 96, of Vero Beach, FL, and Cazenovia, New passed away on Sept. 5, 2018, at VNA Hospice House.

Domenick was born Sept. 17, 1922, in Croatia on the Island of Cres, village of Belej. He was a merchant seaman and immigrated to the United States in 1950. He married Mary (Radelich) on May 18, 1952, at SS. Cyril and Methodius Croatian Catholic Church, New York City.

He lived in Astoria, Long Island, and later Glen Cove, Long Island, for 30 years. He had a body and fender repair business in Astoria, Queens, and later worked at Fallon Oldsmobile, Bethpage, Long Island, and retired from Luyster Motors, Glen Cove, Long Island. He moved to Vero Beach and they spent their summers at their home in Cazenovia.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Catherine, at age 7 years old due to cancer, parents Katherine and John along with his brother John. He leaves his loving wife of 66 years, Mary; sons, Daniel (Cathy) of Cazenovia, Domenick of Thornton, CO, and David (Patti) of Steamboat Spring, CO; grandsons, Dustin, Darren, Hannah and Hunter; brother Tony (Judy) of Tasmania, Australia, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in memory of Cathy (1953-1960) to Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital, New York City, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for children’s cancer research.

Memorial Service and Interment with be take place at St. James Roman Catholic Church and Cemetery in Cazenovia in the spring.

Online condolences may be shared at coxgiffordseawinds.com.

