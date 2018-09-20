Peter D. Warburton, 76

Peter D. Warburton, 76, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Peter was an international traveler who loved life, good friends and good food.

Born in Rusholme, Manchester, England, six days after Pearl Harbor, Peter was the son of the late Vida Irene and Douglas Warburton. Peter shared over 50 years of love and devotion with his wife Judith, raising their daughter Sarah (Andrew) Halliday of Glenmont, N.Y. and son Joel (Rebecca) Warburton of Media, PA. Peter has four cherished grandchildren, Devon Halliday, Paige Halliday, Alexander Warburton and Jackson Warburton.

Peter attended Salford Polytechnic, where he received his degree in electrical engineering in 1962. He began his career in television antenna design, and later advanced into the cable television industry, which brought him and his family to Manlius, in 1980 to work for Philips/Magnavox. Peter worked with several CATV companies to advance cable technology and was inducted into the distinguished Cable TV Pioneers Class of 1991.

Peter traveled extensively for work and pleasure, flying over 4.5 million miles – seeing such exotic sites as Tierra del Fuego, the Mongolian desert and the Australian outback. Peter especially loved the times he and his wife Judith spent at their home in the South of France.

Peter volunteered for 10 years with the Syracuse Salvation Army advisory board – in lieu of flowers, we ask that those wishing to make a donation in Peter’s honor can do so to the Syracuse Salvation Army,

677 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202 or online at syracuseny.salvationarmy.org/SyracuseNY/Contribute.

The family will be having a private service to celebrate Peter’s life. To leave a message of sympathy for the Warburton family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story