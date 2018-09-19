Carolyn Jean Tooke

Carolyn Jean Tooke, of Mohawk, finished the last chapter in the book of her life on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. She was 78. “The heart knows when its journey is complete.”

She was the third child of Joseph Stanley Stott and Veleda (Clarkson) Stott of Skaneateles. This is where she spent her childhood and attended school.

Carolyn has been a resident of the quiet village of Mohawk since 1956, where she and her husband raised three children of their own. She enjoyed many years as librarian at the Weller Library in Mohawk. Her interests included a lifetime of reading, writing, poetry and spirituality. She loved the many trips with her family around the country. Carolyn particularly enjoyed a quiet lunch out with her friends.

She is survived by the father of her children, Stanley N. Tooke, a native of Sherrill, N.Y.; her daughter, Janice Burdick and son-in-law, Edward of Webster, N.Y.; her son, Ronald Tooke and daughter-in-law, Judith of Central Square, N.Y.; her brother, Joseph N. Stott of Skaneateles; and sister, Charlotte A. Nuzum of Spokane, WA.

Carolyn was predeceased by her second child, Sheryl Lynn Arida, of Virginia Beach, VA. She also leaves behind a son-in-law, Joseph Arida of Virginia Beach; as well as two grandchildren, Branden DiDonna of Hunter, N.Y., and Joseph Arida, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA. Carolyn also had many nieces and nephews that she loved like her own children.

Carol was a special presence. All who knew her will agree that she was kind, giving and loving to her family and friends. Ever spiritually minded and with unconditional love, she listened without judgment and lifted one’s heart with words and secret prayers. She was a valued gift to her loved ones.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story