Keif A. Irvin

Keif A. Irvin passed away in his sleep on Sept. 11, 2018. Keif had been living in Orange County, CA for the last 19 years.

He is survived by his son, Maxwell Collier, his mother, Sally N. Cunningham, both of Skaneateles, and his father, William C. Irvin, of Orange County and several uncles. He was a member of the SCS Class of 1991. Arrangements are private, and donations may be made to the Fingerlakes SPCA.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story