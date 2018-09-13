 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Keif A. Irvin

Sep 13, 2018 Obituaries, Skaneateles Press

Keif A. Irvin passed away in his sleep on Sept. 11, 2018. Keif had been living in Orange County, CA for the last 19 years.
He is survived by his son, Maxwell Collier, his mother, Sally N. Cunningham, both of Skaneateles, and his father, William C. Irvin, of Orange County and several uncles. He was a member of the SCS Class of 1991. Arrangements are private, and donations may be made to the Fingerlakes SPCA.

Comment on this Story

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby seniors skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill