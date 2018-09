Robert P. Magee, 78

A remembrance gathering for Robert P. Magee, 78, of Erieville, who passed away on July 6, 2018, will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Erieville Fire Department, 3653 Eaton Brook Road, Erieville. Contributions in Bob’s name may be made to Erieville Fire Dept., P.O. Box D, Erieville, NY 13061, Pilgrim UCC Church, 24515 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 53980 or Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088. To leave a message of sympathy for the Magee family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

