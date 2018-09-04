Michael R. Kelly, 68

Michael R. Kelly, age 68, died unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. He was born April 27, 1950, in Scranton, PA, to Dr. Charles M. and Gertrude Kelly. He graduated from St. Paul’s High School in 1968 and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton in 1972. He had a successful insurance sales career at the Bird Sumner Agency in Athens, PA, and later co-founded North Branch Financial Services in Sayre, PA, where he worked as a financial advisor until his retirement in 2014. He married Margaret (Peg) West on Dec. 29, 1973. They raised two daughters, Molly and Meghan. A proud member of the Athens, PA, community for over 40 years, Michael was an active member of the Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Bridge of the Penn York Valley Churches. He served as councilman of the 4th ward and president of the Professional Insurance Agents Association.

He enjoyed many years of golfing at the Shepard Hills Country Club, spending time at the Sayre Sportsmen’s Club, and upland hunting with his beloved Labradors.

In 2014, Michael moved with his wife to Skaneateles, where he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family, boating, swimming, building bonfires and exploring their land on his Polaris. Together he and Peg also enjoyed many new and meaningful friendships in their retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Peg; daughter, Meghan Kresge, her husband David, and grandchildren, Daniel and Beatrice; daughter, Molly Rathfon, her husband John, and grandson, Charles; brothers, C. Martin and Nancy Kelly, Jr., and Dr. Joseph T. and Amy Kelly; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, to a family greeting, followed by a memorial mass at Saint Ann’s Church, RR 38A Owasco, N.Y. 13021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bradford County Humane Society in Ulster, PA, or an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

