Catherine “Kit” Cole

Catherine “Kit” Cole passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, with her loving family by her side at her home of over 60 years in Baldwinsville. She was born in Syracuse on March 22, 1931, and spent most of her childhood in Syracuse and Troy until moving to Baldwinsville for her high school years. It was in high school that she met the love of her life, Don Cole, and they were together until his passing in June 2017.

Kit was raised in a proud Irish home which fostered good thoughts towards others, and prized family togetherness. Their weekly card games (Euchre) every Sunday on Commane Road were legendary! Her late father, Harold Nye, was an avid sportsman who passed on his fishing knowledge and life skills to his daughter. Her late mother, Kate, showed her how to cook and take care of a family. Kit inherited their optimistic outlook on life, which served her well, especially when her “little” brother, Harold Nye, died unexpectedly at age 59.

Her life with Don was a whirlwind of activity. After building their home together, Don started numerous business enterprises, leaving Kit to focus on raising the family and taking care of community functions. Together they hosted fundraisers for the Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps and Fire Department. They helped organize the Baldwinsville Oktoberfest and hosted golf tournaments to fund that effort. Kit was a pretty good golfer – even winning a tournament! She was a loyal parishioner of St. Mary’s Church and was instrumental in fundraising for the Chapel House and Parish Center. Luckily, she found time to bake. Her chocolate chip cookies and award-winning apple pies drew rave reviews by all who sampled them.

Kit loved a good party. She was a member of the Class of 1949 Reunion Committee and hosted huge “Regatta” parties at their home. She loved to travel, especially enjoying the annual Cole Muffler company trips to Florida and the Caribbean. She was a founding member of the a cappella group, “The McGwick Sisters” of Alex Bay. She had a special talent for singing and was especially vocal at birthday parties and Christmas time. Kit also enjoyed photography and could be seen at many events with her trusty disposable camera at the ready! She loved boats – especially the big ones that had a crew to cook and clean!

One of Kit’s main achievements in life was her insistence to take care of her ailing mother and husband in their home during their final years. She fulfilled this duty with a determination and optimism that was astounding! She was an outstanding and fiercely loyal daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be missed terribly by all that knew her.

In addition to her parents, brother, and husband, Kit was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Cole, and grandson, Christopher Cole.

Kit is survived by her sister-in-law Marie Collins; children Don Cole, Jr. (Anita), William Cole and Catherine Fernandez (Marc); grandchildren Donald Cole III “Decker”, Adam Cole, Lindsay Wellman (Dennis), Mason and Zander Cole, and Emily and Elizabeth Fernandez; great-grandchildren Nico, Shane, and Alex Wellman, Ella and Lily Cole, and Joey and Sophia Cole; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours are 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St, Baldwinsville. A mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at St. Mary’s Church, 47 Syracuse St, Baldwinsville. Burial is in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Baldwinsville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 47 Syracuse St, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.

