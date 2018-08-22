 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Fordyce W. Lamb Jr., 84

Aug 22, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Fordyce W. Lamb Jr., 84

Fordyce W. Lamb Jr., 84, of Cazenovia, passed away on Aug. 18, 2018. He was born on Oct. 16, 1933, in Cazenovia to the late Fordyce and Mildred Lamb. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Wilbur R. Lamb and twin brother Frederick W. Lamb. He married Frances Shawl on Nov. 24, 1962. They raised three children in Cazenovia – Mary Lamb DeMayo (Kevin), Michael Lamb (Anne) and Steven Lamb (Sandra). He took great pride in, and enjoyed spending time with, his children, grandchildren Matthew (Sarah), Heather (Jim), Derek, and Jonathan; and great-grandsons, Jack and Charlie.
Ford was a graduate of Cazenovia High School, and a veteran of the Korean War. He attended and graduated barber school in Schenectady, N.Y., and was Cazenovia’s town barber for over 50 years, owner and operator of Lamb’s Barbershop. When not in the shop, Ford enjoyed golfing in the summer and bowling in the winter with family and friends. He was a member of the Cazenovia Golf Club for nearly 60 years. He was awarded many plaques and trophies from numerous tournaments, and he enjoyed competing in the Member/Member and Member/Guest each year. Upon retiring, Ford and Fran spent the winter months in Delray Beach, Fla.
Family and friends are invited to Ford’s Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25, at St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia. The family will greet friends in the fellowship hall after the mass. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Fordyce W. Lamb, Jr. to the Alzheimer’s Association, CNY Chapter or to CAVAC. To leave a message of sympathy for the Lamb family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Comment on this Story

Man charged with St. Matthew’s School burglary caught in Buffalo committing burglary

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling