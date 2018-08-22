Fordyce W. Lamb Jr., 84

Fordyce W. Lamb Jr., 84, of Cazenovia, passed away on Aug. 18, 2018. He was born on Oct. 16, 1933, in Cazenovia to the late Fordyce and Mildred Lamb. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Wilbur R. Lamb and twin brother Frederick W. Lamb. He married Frances Shawl on Nov. 24, 1962. They raised three children in Cazenovia – Mary Lamb DeMayo (Kevin), Michael Lamb (Anne) and Steven Lamb (Sandra). He took great pride in, and enjoyed spending time with, his children, grandchildren Matthew (Sarah), Heather (Jim), Derek, and Jonathan; and great-grandsons, Jack and Charlie.

Ford was a graduate of Cazenovia High School, and a veteran of the Korean War. He attended and graduated barber school in Schenectady, N.Y., and was Cazenovia’s town barber for over 50 years, owner and operator of Lamb’s Barbershop. When not in the shop, Ford enjoyed golfing in the summer and bowling in the winter with family and friends. He was a member of the Cazenovia Golf Club for nearly 60 years. He was awarded many plaques and trophies from numerous tournaments, and he enjoyed competing in the Member/Member and Member/Guest each year. Upon retiring, Ford and Fran spent the winter months in Delray Beach, Fla.

Family and friends are invited to Ford’s Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25, at St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia. The family will greet friends in the fellowship hall after the mass. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Fordyce W. Lamb, Jr. to the Alzheimer’s Association, CNY Chapter or to CAVAC. To leave a message of sympathy for the Lamb family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

