Mary D. Shipman, 96

Mary D. Shipman, 96, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at The Commons on St. Anthony. The daughter of George and Lena Duckett, she was born on April 11, 1922, in Auburn. She was a graduate of Skaneateles High School and Auburn School of Business. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Lyle (1995) and a son. She is survived by five children and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sennett Fire Department PO Box 1524, Auburn, NY 13021

To send condolences visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

