Blake J. Lucas, 18

Blake John Lucas, 18, succumbed to serious injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Aug. 15, 2018, several days before the start of his freshman year at Binghamton University, where he intended to study biochemistry and music, and to potentially pursue a career in medical research. He is a 2018 graduate of Jamesville-Dewitt High School, where he was an AP Scholar and a recipient of the 2018 Academic Award for AP Calculus, as well as the Bonnie B. Nye Award for Choral Excellence. The previous year, he was honored with the St. Michael’s Book Award for Academic Achievement with a Social Conscience. Born on Jan. 1, 2000, in Syracuse, he was the beloved son of Lisa and Thomas Lucas.

He will be forever loved and cherished by his sister, Bianca Christine Lucas; his maternal grandparents, Maria and John DeMarco; maternal aunt, Jane DeMarco (Scott Davis); maternal uncle, Phil DeMarco, all of Syracuse; and special family friend, Shirley Duffy, of Pittsburgh, PA. He is also survived by his paternal uncle, Gary (Diane) Lucas and cousin Victoria Mestas, residents of Florida. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Dr. Christine W. Lucas, formerly of Watkins Glen, N.Y.; his paternal grandfather, John Lucas, formerly of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and a half-brother, Jeremiah Lucas, formerly of Austin, Texas. Blake was an exceptional musician, starting his musical training at age 4, and had a natural aptitude for performing. At JD High School, he was a select member of both Chamber Choir and SPARK show choir. Music activities were the focal point of his life and resulted in forming an extensive “musical family” through his participation in the JD musicals and drama productions. His favorite comedic roles included “Dauntless” in “Once Upon a Mattress;” “Dave” in “Almost Maine,” “Charlie” in “Mutually Assured Destruction” and “Jim Haller” in “All Shook Up.” His most memorable experience was performing with the cast of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, directed by his childhood friend, Jared Dunn, and musically directed by his special friend, Nancy O’Connor. Additionally, his family is particularly grateful to Patricia Getz, Melanie Henson, Eric Toyama, Michael Phillips, Jordan Berger and Laura Enslin for the role each played in shaping his development and bringing forth his gifts. Gaining deep satisfaction from service to others, Blake volunteered for the CNY Autism Society of America and worked for a while as a lifeguard at the East Area YMCA. Among his peers, he was known for his “fatherly” instincts, and will always be remembered for his thoughtfulness, equanimity, depth of heart and a penetrating sense of humor.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20. A memorial service will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, followed by a gathering from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and a cabaret from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. All services will be held at Dewitt Community Church, 3600 Erie Blvd. East, Syracuse.

