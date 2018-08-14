Barbara J. Vargason

Barbara J. Vargason (Deles) died Aug. 13, 2018, at The Commons at St. Anthony. She died two years and one day after Charles, her husband of 67 years, passed away. Barbara and Charles are survived by daughter Paula (David) and son Charles R. (Natoma) and granddaughters Hannah and Audrey. They were pre-deceased by their son Peter.

Barbara was a devoted mother, housekeeper and caregiver for many years to her mother Adelaide and her son Peter who battled MS for 15 years. Barbara was a congregant at St. James Episcopal, taught Sunday School there, and volunteered at the Church thrift shop. She was also known for her excellent baked goods, especially her cookies and cakes.

Barbara and her sisters Pat and Sally worked at the famous Comet Restaurant in Skaneateles, which was opened by their parents Peter and Adelaide Deles. The restaurant became the Harbor House after Pat, who is now in Holland Michigan, took it over. Sally (White) passed 10 years ago.

Services are private. Barbara will be buried in Lakeview Cemetery, Skaneateles. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society on her behalf. To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

