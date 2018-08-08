Clarence M. Abbuhl

Clarence (Sonny) Abbuhl, formerly of Zephyrhills, FL, and Erieville, N.Y., passed away Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Springfield, MA.

Clarence was born on Nov. 17, 1928 to Elnora and Clarence E. Abbuhl in Cazenovia.

Clarence married Eleanor Field Abbuhl on July 18, 1948. Subsequently, they moved to Erieville, raised three children and lived there over 40 years. When Eleanor and Sonny retired they traveled in their motor home all across the United States and finally settled in Zephyrhills. Clarence had recently moved to Belchertown, MA, to be closer to one of his children.

He is survived by his three children, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends he had made over the years. He was predeceased by Eleanor, his wife of almost 64 years, his parents and a sister.

There will be a grave side service at Morrisville Rural Cemetery, Cedar Street, Morrisville, N.Y., at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Memorial donations in Clarence’s name may be sent to a hospice care organization of your choice.

New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC, 25 Mill Street, Springfield, MA has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit nefcc.net.

