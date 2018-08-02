 

Aug 02, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Crystal A. Butler, 57

Crystal A. Butler, age 57, of New Woodstock, passed away at her home in the early morning of Aug. 1, 2018 after a three-year fight with cancer. Born on Aug. 16, 1960 in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of Thomas and Margaret Lane. In addition to her husband, Mike, she is survived by two sons, Justin Bushneck and his wife, Michelle of Waynesboro, PA and Ryan Bushneck and his wife, Megan of Nelson; two granddaughters, Kayla and Lexi Bushneck; two brothers, Allen Lane of St. Louis, MO, and Chuck Lane of Rosemount, MN; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Crystal worked as a nanny for 25 years for multiple families; she also owned and ran her own housekeeping company “Crystal Clean”.
She enjoyed swimming, fishing, cooking and arts and crafts. She always loved being surrounded by friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice.
A service to celebrate Crystal’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Federated Church of New Woodstock, Main St., New Woodstock. For a guest book, directions and florists, please visit scheppfamily.com; Newll-Fay Manlius, 315-637-3214.

