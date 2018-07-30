Rosemary Healy-Adolfi

Rosemary Healy-Adolfi (Nanny) passed away peacefully on July 28, 2018. She was the wonderful mother to sons Scott, Steve, Chris and Pat Adolfi. More importantly, she was a loving and caring grandmother to Matthew, Joelle, Padriac, Jacob, Skyler, Corey, Ryan and Cole. She will be greatly missed by her other “grandchildren” in Taylor and Jack Eldred. Her brother, M. Donald Healy, survives her. Rosemary was born in Rome, N.Y., on Aug. 13, 1934, to Dorothy and Michael Healy. She was a graduate of SUNY College of Technology. Rosemary was the first woman to serve as an Oneida County Legislator, elected in Nov. 1983 in the 36th District (Rome, N.Y.)

Throughout her life, Rosemary was a passionate crusader for children. She was persistent in her legislative role to pass laws for children’s rights. This passion was also reflected in her everyday interaction with people, always striving to make friends and strangers alike smile or laugh with a quick story or a funny joke. She would be thrilled if you would remember her by, in turn, passing on a positive thought, a kind word or a quick joke to make someone else smile. Rosemary donated her body to medical research. A memorial service is planned at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2018, at St Paul’s Church in Rome, N.Y. Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, Cazenovia was in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story