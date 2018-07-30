Don Walker, 67

Don Wayne Walker, 67, of Cocoa Beach, FL, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. He was born in Chicago, IL, to Frank and Leona Walker and resided in Dixon, CA, during his younger years. Don was a graduate of California State University, Sacramento with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He was employed as a government civilian aerospace engineer with the U.S. Air Force where he worked on the Delta IV Rocket Program. In 2003 Don worked with NASA as their head safety engineer until his retirement in 2007. Upon his retirement, Don continued to work as an independent contractor for various government agencies. He enjoyed bicycle riding, kayaking, spending time outdoors and traveling with his wife Arlene in their RV.

Don is survived by his wife, Arlene W. Walker of Cocoa Beach; two children, Sarah (Mark) Michel of Winter Park, FL and Ian Walker of Melbourne, FL; two grandchildren, Carter and Walker Michel; three step-children, Garth Westfall of Morrisville, Scott Westfall of Cazenovia and Morgan (Lisa) Capshaw of Sacramento, CA; five step-grandchildren, Bryan Westfall, Matthew Westfall, Michael Young, Kyle Capshaw and Jordan Capshaw. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Gloria Walker in 2010.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at St. James Cemetery on Lincklaen Road in Cazenovia. To leave a message of sympathy for Don’s family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

