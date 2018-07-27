 

Melanie Ruth Hensley, 67

Melanie Ruth Hensley, 67, of Marietta, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2018. Melanie was born on Jan. 18, 1951, in Syracuse, to the late Lucius Homer Bailey, Jr., and the late Ruth Dempster Bailey. She attended Corcoran High School and SUNY Delhi, then pursued a career in veterinary science. She worked for over 30 years at Nichols Veterinary Hospital in Skaneateles.
Melanie served as a deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles, was an avid traveler, achieved a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and enjoyed daily walks with her border collies. Most of all, Melanie cherished spending time with her three beloved grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Elizabeth Thomas (William) of Silver Spring, MD and Melanie Hicks (Erik) of Camillus, NY; three grandchildren, Rhys Thomas, Avery Hicks, and Beatrice Thomas; four siblings, Kristine Johnson (Bruce), JoAnne Myles (Richard), Sarah Carelli, and Jonathan Bailey (MaryJo); and sister-in-law Margaret Bailey. She was pre-deceased by her husband, John Frederick Hensley, and her brother, Lucius Homer Bailey III.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday July 30, at First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John Dau Foundation johndaufoundation.org.
