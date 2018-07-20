Betty Jane McEvers memorial service set

 

Jul 20, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

A memorial service for Betty Jane McEvers, 97, of Cazenovia, who passed away May 26, 2018, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Nelson United Methodist Church, 3333 Route 20 East in Nelson. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Cazenovia. To leave a message of sympathy for the McEvers family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

