Betty Jane McEvers memorial service set

Jul 20, 2018 Jennifer Wing Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries
A memorial service for Betty Jane McEvers, 97, of Cazenovia, who passed away May 26, 2018, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Nelson United Methodist Church, 3333 Route 20 East in Nelson. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Cazenovia. To leave a message of sympathy for the McEvers family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.
Jul 20, 2018 0
Jul 19, 2018 0
Jul 18, 2018 0
Jul 18, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 20, 2018
Jul 20, 2018
Jul 19, 2018