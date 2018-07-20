Betty Jane McEvers memorial service set

A memorial service for Betty Jane McEvers, 97, of Cazenovia, who passed away May 26, 2018, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Nelson United Methodist Church, 3333 Route 20 East in Nelson. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Cazenovia. To leave a message of sympathy for the McEvers family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story