William Carl Ramsgard, 84

William Carl Ramsgard, aka willie gaard, passed quietly Friday the 13th, July 2018, at the age of 84, at his home in Baldwinsville, surrounded by his family. It was as if he willed it to be true as he had been saying, “I just want to make it to my 84th bday” and he often noted how both his parents passed on Friday the 13th. He was a planning man and planned this one to moment of his own passing.

Bill was born, in Syracuse, on June 4, 1934, to Esther and Carl Ramsgard. His parents owned the Ramsgard Florist on Thompson Road and Bill cultivated a love for flowers as he grew up surrounded by them.

Bill attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School. He proudly graduated with honors from Christian Brothers Academy in 1952. He went on to receive his MBA in finance from Cornell University in 1957, also another proud achievement.

Bill had work success at Pass & Seymour and Agway, before landing at the job he loved and would retire from with Niagara Mohawk. Bill was an associate senior systems analyst and others have noted his outstanding teaching talents made him an effective educator, who was known for his sense of humor, practical jokes and the ability to relate on a personal level to his audience. In 1982 he was awarded the data processing person of the year for his professional contributions and outstanding community service.

Bill married Lila Gertrude Evans in 1959 and he worshiped her till the day she passed. They made their home in Baldwinsville.

Bill become active in his community. He was a Boy Scout Leader from 1972 – 1979, helping his sons achieve Star, Life and Eagle badges. He was an active member of St. Mary’s Church where he was known for his “fancy” ties and sense of humor. He wrote a weekly humor column for the Baldwinsville Messenger, under the pen name of Willie Gaard from 1977 to 1992. Bill wrote several books, “Making Systems Work” (published in 1977 and still available on Amazon), “The Ancestor Chain” and “Twilight Time.” Bill was honored by the American Institute of CPAs for the best article published in 1971. Bill was a speaker for the Toronto Systems Conference, an instructor for American Systems Management Association and he taught courses in business organization, systems, and finance at several colleges

Bill loved spending time with Lila and family upon retiring as he continued to write his books and plan out his many pranks that he successfully played on most anyone who knew him. He also sent a weekly “Monday Monday” email filled with cheer and humor to start off everyone’s week on the right foot.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Esther, and by his wife, Lila.

Bill is survived by his three sons; Michael (Raylyn), Mark (Julie), and Andrew (Sherie), his one daughter; Amy (Joe) Casper and nine grandchildren.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, at the Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St. in Baldwinsville. A short prayer service will be held at the Falardeau Funeral home at 10:30 a.m. before the funeral mass and burial, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 20, at St. Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville. In lieu of donations, Bill has asked for lots of flowers!

