Robert B. Cook, 84

Robert B. Cook, 84, of Lysander, passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at The Manor at Seneca Hill in Volney. Born in the town of Lysander, he was the son of the late Frank and Jane Reed Cook and a graduate of Baldwinsville High School. Bob retired in 1997 after 43 years working for the town of Lysander, serving the last 16 years as highway superintendent. He was a former member of the Cody Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed hunting and was an avid collector. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by brother, Carlon Cook; sisters, Marie Peck and Esther Paine and nephew, Roger Cook.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Jelenne Hapeman Cook of Lysander; daughter, Thola Jane (Gary) Staves of Phoenix; son, Bruce (Jennifer) Cook of Baldwinsville as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street in Fulton. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 19, at Jacksonville Cemetery, County Route 55, Lysander. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory are encouraged to Golden Retriever Rescue of CNY (GRRCNY), P.O. Box 735, Jamesville, NY 13078 or to The Manor at Seneca Hill, 20 Manor Drive, Oswego, NY 13126.

