Christine McVicker, 70

Christine Marie McVicker, 70, of Cazenovia, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018 at UPMC in Pittsburgh, Pa. Christine was born in Syracuse to Carmen and Lucille Franklin Esce and was a life resident of Central New York. She was raised in Liverpool, lived in Cazenovia for the past eight years and previously resided in Morrisville from 1990-2010. She graduated from St. John the Baptist Academy High School and was a graduate of SUNY Cortland with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Christine was the accounts payable bookkeeper for Morrisville Auxiliary Corporation from 2000-2015 and was previously employed with the Hamilton Central School District for several years as the attendance officer. Christine was a devoted mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, stamp collecting, sea glass and competitively playing games with family and friends. She was a communicant of St. James Church and was very active in her Catholic faith participating in the Haiti Committee at St. James. Christine was a loving caring person who was always willing to help those around her.

She is survived by her children, Sara (Rufus) McDowell of Cazenovia, and Gregory (Samantha) McVicker of Venetia, PA; her sister, Patricia (William) Ferguson of Lafayette; her brother, Gregory Esce of Syracuse; four grandchildren; Delaney, Jillian, Bobby and Avielle and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. McVicker.

A mass of Christian nurial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 21, in St. James Church, 6 Green St. in Cazenovia. Burial will be in Morrisville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 20, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. Contributions in Christine’s memory may be made to support pediatric cancer patients and research at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse through Paige’s Butterfly Run at pbrun.org/donate. To leave a message of sympathy

