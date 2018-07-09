Charles F. Woodcock

Charles F. Woodcock passed away Nov. 23, 2017, at his home in Cape Coral, Fla. Chuck was born to Homer and Maude Woodcock on March 28, 1945. He graduated from Cazenovia Central School where he was an outstanding athlete in football and wrestling.

He was a member of the national honor society, awarded an athletic and academic scholarship to Cornell University. Chuck Joined the Army in 1966 to serve in Vietnam. Upon returning home, he worked at Wilson Sporting Goods in Cortland for several years. Chuck then moved to Florida and later began his own successful pool contracting business. He retired in 2017 after many years of running his own business.

Chuck is survived by his sisters Lois (Bradley) Waffner of Preble and Phyllis (Gary) Byrn of Dryden; nephews Corby (Becky) Waffner and Rob (Kelly) Slocum. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on July 29 at Erieville Cemetery with a reception following at the Erieville Fire Station. Friends and Family are invited to celebrate his life.

