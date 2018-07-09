 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Charles F. Woodcock

Jul 09, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Charles F. Woodcock

Charles F. Woodcock passed away Nov. 23, 2017, at his home in Cape Coral, Fla. Chuck was born to Homer and Maude Woodcock on March 28, 1945. He graduated from Cazenovia Central School where he was an outstanding athlete in football and wrestling.
He was a member of the national honor society, awarded an athletic and academic scholarship to Cornell University. Chuck Joined the Army in 1966 to serve in Vietnam. Upon returning home, he worked at Wilson Sporting Goods in Cortland for several years. Chuck then moved to Florida and later began his own successful pool contracting business. He retired in 2017 after many years of running his own business.
Chuck is survived by his sisters Lois (Bradley) Waffner of Preble and Phyllis (Gary) Byrn of Dryden; nephews Corby (Becky) Waffner and Rob (Kelly) Slocum. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on July 29 at Erieville Cemetery with a reception following at the Erieville Fire Station. Friends and Family are invited to celebrate his life.

Comment on this Story

Sculptor visiting Cazenovia Public Library to discuss The Lincklaen Statue

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling