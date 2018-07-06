Robert P. Magee, Sr., 78

Robert P. Magee, Sr., 78, of Erieville, N.Y., k and Acadia, Fla., went home to join his Savior Lord Jesus after a short illness on July 6, 2018.

At the age of 17, Bob started working at Thermold Corp. in Manlius and continued for 45 years. He was an active member of the Erieville Fire Department for 51 years, having served 10 years as chief and 20 years as fire commissioner. He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman and was the last surviving member of the Tuscarora Rod and Gun Club. Bob was an avid collector of a variety of treasures. He also loved to travel and spent the winter months with his Florida friends.

Bob is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jane; daughters, Susan Barber-Kowalski, Teresa (Tom) Driscoll and Evelyn Whitlock; a son, Harry Magee; his step-children, Susan (Tim) Smith, Pam (Tom) Ivey, Ellen (John) Fox, Robin Maciag, Karen Metz and Dean (Nicole) Pushlar; two sisters, Rebecka Brockway and Ora (Ken) Holley of Kentucky. His blended family includes 33 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by a son, Robert P. Magee, Jr., and his brothers, David and Arthur.

At Bob’s request there will be no services at this time. A remembrance gathering will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Bob’s name may be made to Erieville Fire Dept., P.O. Box D, Erieville, NY 13061, Pilgrim UCC Church, 24515 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 53980 or Hospice of C.N.Y, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088. To leave a message of sympathy for the Magee family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story