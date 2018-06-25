Tracy Sears, 61

EPSON scanner image

Tracy Trapp Sears, 61, of Cazenovia passed away peacefully Saturday, June 23, 2018, at home. He was a lifelong resident of Cazenovia and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School where he was a member of the Future Farmers of America. Tracy had been employed by dairy farms and as a mason. For the past 20 years, he was employed by Johnson Brothers Lumber as a grading line and off stacker operator.

Tracy is survived by his children, Kelly (Matthew) Dessonville, Tracey Sears, Heather (Robert) Bolster and Travis Sears; his siblings, Judy Sears, Richard Sears, Timothy (Marie) Sears, Thomas Sears, Ruth (Ted) Quick and Phoebe Sears; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, “Doc” Richard Sears DMV, Ruth Maltby Sears and a sister, Nancy Sears Stowell.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service. Private burial will be in South Cemetery in Cazenovia. Contributions in memory of Mr. Sears may be made to the Cazenovia F.F.A. Club, 31 Emory Ave., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or to Hospice of C.N.Y., 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088. To leave a message of sympathy for the Sears family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story