Evelyn M. Plucinik, 85

Evelyn M. Plucinik, 85, of Baldwinsville, passed away June 23, 2018.

Evelyn was born in Batavia, N.Y., on Feb. 8, 1933, to the late Harry and Florence Zimmerman.

In her free time, she liked to care for various animals. She also liked to listen to old time country and Blue Grass music and was a member of the Blue Grass Association.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Plucinik, Sr.

She is survived by her three sons, Eugene (Carol) Plucinik Jr, Daniel (Katrina) Plucinik and Randall (Betsy) Plucinik; sister, Lorraine TenEyck; brother, Robert Zimmerman; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, North Syracuse, where funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Baldwinsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Association of CNY.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerSyracuse.com

