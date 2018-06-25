Charles John Rogalia, Sr.

Charles John Rogalia, Sr., died after a very long illness at St. Camillus Nursing Home on June 20, 2018. Charlie was born on Jan. 10, 1940. He was the oldest of eight children of Sigmund Rogalia and Stella (Lescenski) Rogalia his beloved mother.

Charlie is survived by his wife Liz of 55 years, two children Deborah Brown (Michael) and Charles Jr. (Kathleen), five grandchildren, Rusty, Ashleigh, Charlie, Connor and Hannah and several nieces and nephews.

At St. Camillus he was president of the resident council and participated in many activities St. Camillus had to offer residents and he livened things up. He will be missed by many residents and staff. He retired from the Onondaga Transportation Department after many years of service. He was born and raised in the Howlett Hill area in Syracuse and lived in the hills above Skaneateles Lake for 42 years on his small farm where he raised sheep and chickens.

Charlie was truly an outdoorsman. He enjoyed gardening, cutting and stacking wood and taking care of animals. But, most of all he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Charlie especially enjoyed family holiday dinners and summer picnics at Grandpa’s farm. There will be a private graveside service at Charlie’s request.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story