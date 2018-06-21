Matthew Lawrence “Larry” Bartosek, 96

Matthew Lawrence “Larry” Bartosek passed away on Father’s Day, June 17, 2018, at the age of 96.

Larry was born in 1922 in New York Mills, N.Y., to a polish immigrant family. He had a sister, Connie, and brother, Julian. Larry served in the U.S. Army from 1942 – 1945, during WWII. After proudly serving his country, he married Pearl Symanosky and they had one daughter, Helen Marie.

Larry was the assistant golf pro at Drumlins Country Club for one year before becoming the head pro at Cazenovia Country Club. Subsequently, he was offered and accepted the position as head golf professional at Skaneateles Country Club where he spent the next 34 years.

During his three-plus decades at Skaneateles CC, he introduced hundreds of people to the game of golf. Many of them went on to careers in the golf industry including PGA tour players and teaching professionals. Larry carded nine hole-in-ones during his professional career and added another one after his retirement.

Larry set many regional course records, and in 1983 was honored as Central New York’s Golf Professional of the Year. In recognition of his many achievements and contributions to the game, he was inducted into the Central New York PGA Hall of Fame in 2005.

After retiring from Skaneateles CC in 1984, Larry and his wife Pearl moved to Boca Raton, FL. There, he opened Boca Custom Golf where he made and repaired custom clubs. This relocation brought them closer to their daughter, who was a chiropractor in Boca Raton. He worked at the golf shop for the next 20 years.

All those who knew Larry were always entertained by his quick wit and keen sense of humor. He had a great, infectious laugh and it was heard often.

Although he never had any human grandchildren, he had many four-legged furry ones that he loved immensely. In keeping with the theme of golf, his daughter’s labrador retrievers were named Putter, Driver and Hogan. Even two of her show horses were named Pebble Beach and Spyglass.

Larry is survived by his daughter Helen and her husband, Ed Soper of Delray Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in his memory to: Labrador Retriever Rescue, 1950 NE Sixeth St., No. 10365, Pompano Beach, FL, 33060.

