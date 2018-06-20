 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Robert H. Ledyard, Sr., 86

Jun 20, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Robert H. Ledyard, Sr., 86

Robert H. Ledyard, Sr., 86, of Steubenville, Ohio went to meet the Lord on March 18, 2017.
Bob was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Richard and Mary (Berbenich) Ledyard.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister Ruth English, son-in-law Edward Pestian and grandson Todd Calloway.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy and was the proud owner of the Town and Country IGA in Cazenovia.
As a devout Catholic, Bob was an active member throughout his life at Immaculate Conception in Fayetteville, St. James in Cazenovia and Holy Family
in Steubenville, Ohio. Bob was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered at Samaritan House and Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center.
Bob will be remembered for his faith in Jesus Christ being central to his life, for his personable nature, for his sense of humor and willingness to serve others. He rarely met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Eileen C. (Smythe) Ledyard of Steubenville, OH, his nine children – Bob (Mary) Ledyard of Frederick, MD; Julie (Tim) Flatley of Wheeling, WV; Tony (Sharon) Ledyard of Greensboro, NC; Mike (Betty Jo) Ledyard of Steubenville, OH; Jon (Michelle) of Greensburg, PA; Joanne Pestian of Richmond, OH; Chris (Lisa) of Laguna Niguel, CA; Jennifer Bivona of Charlotte, NC; and Ben (Kate) of Ankeny, IA – 34 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and brother Fitz (Theckla) Ledyard of Bellevue, WA.
An interment service will be held Saturday, June 30, at St. James Cemetery in Cazenovia. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan House, 424 Washington St., Steubenville, OH 43952.
Offer condolences at mostifuneralhome.com.

Comment on this Story

Empire Farm Brewery to host Family Field Day and anniversary party

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling