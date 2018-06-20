Robert H. Ledyard, Sr., 86

Robert H. Ledyard, Sr., 86, of Steubenville, Ohio went to meet the Lord on March 18, 2017.

Bob was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Richard and Mary (Berbenich) Ledyard.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister Ruth English, son-in-law Edward Pestian and grandson Todd Calloway.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy and was the proud owner of the Town and Country IGA in Cazenovia.

As a devout Catholic, Bob was an active member throughout his life at Immaculate Conception in Fayetteville, St. James in Cazenovia and Holy Family

in Steubenville, Ohio. Bob was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered at Samaritan House and Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center.

Bob will be remembered for his faith in Jesus Christ being central to his life, for his personable nature, for his sense of humor and willingness to serve others. He rarely met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Eileen C. (Smythe) Ledyard of Steubenville, OH, his nine children – Bob (Mary) Ledyard of Frederick, MD; Julie (Tim) Flatley of Wheeling, WV; Tony (Sharon) Ledyard of Greensboro, NC; Mike (Betty Jo) Ledyard of Steubenville, OH; Jon (Michelle) of Greensburg, PA; Joanne Pestian of Richmond, OH; Chris (Lisa) of Laguna Niguel, CA; Jennifer Bivona of Charlotte, NC; and Ben (Kate) of Ankeny, IA – 34 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and brother Fitz (Theckla) Ledyard of Bellevue, WA.

An interment service will be held Saturday, June 30, at St. James Cemetery in Cazenovia. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan House, 424 Washington St., Steubenville, OH 43952.

Offer condolences at mostifuneralhome.com.

