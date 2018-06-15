 

Norma Z. Fowler, 90

Jun 15, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Norma Z. Fowler, 90, of Cazenovia, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. Norma was born in Syracuse on Sept. 3, 1927, to Mabel and William Candee.
Following high school, Norma attended Cazenovia College graduating with a degree in music. She married Kenneth Fowler (deceased) in 1948 and prior to Ken’s death 2012, they resided in Cazenovia all of their lives.
Throughout her life Norma worked at a variety of positions including time as a telephone operator, administration support at Syracuse University and as an assistant with a local dentist.
Norma spent many years associated with Cazenovia Central School as a bus driver, cafeteria monitor, teachers aide and crossing guard. Active in the local community, Norma was a volunteer at CAVAC for over three decades including time as a CPR instructor. She also sang for many years as a member of the Oneida Sweet Adelines. Her singing was also enjoyed for many years as a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church choir.
Norma is survived by her son Frederick (Patricia), and daughter Candee (John) Dady. Honoring Norma’s wishes, no local services are planned. At a later date, a graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Fla., where she will be interred next to her husband Ken.
Arrangements were by Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, Cazenvoia; 315-655-8101.

