Walter R. Winslow, 95

Walter R. Winslow, 95, of Cazenovia, died peacefully Saturday, June 9, 2018. He grew up in Rockland, MA, the son of Winnie and Walter R Winslow. Walter served in the Navy and worked in Sonar at GE in Syracuse. He shared his love of music and the outdoors with his family and friends – skiing, hiking, camping, picking berries and building his retirement home in the woods.

Walter was predeceased by Kathleen, wife and the love of his life, as well as by daughter-in-law Terry and sons Jeffrey and Christopher. Surviving are children Susan Farbman (Michael), Anne Winslow (Michael Elmes), Pamela Johnson (Iver), David Winslow, Stephen Winslow (Martha); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Evelyn Cummings; nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Ayer& Zimmer Funeral Home, 38 Sullivan St, Cazenovia. There will be a private family burial in St. James Cemetery. Contributions may be made to WCNY-FM.

