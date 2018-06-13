Jun 13, 2018 Jennifer Wing Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries
Walter R. Winslow, 95, of Cazenovia, died peacefully Saturday, June 9, 2018. He grew up in Rockland, MA, the son of Winnie and Walter R Winslow. Walter served in the Navy and worked in Sonar at GE in Syracuse. He shared his love of music and the outdoors with his family and friends – skiing, hiking, camping, picking berries and building his retirement home in the woods.
Walter was predeceased by Kathleen, wife and the love of his life, as well as by daughter-in-law Terry and sons Jeffrey and Christopher. Surviving are children Susan Farbman (Michael), Anne Winslow (Michael Elmes), Pamela Johnson (Iver), David Winslow, Stephen Winslow (Martha); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Evelyn Cummings; nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Ayer& Zimmer Funeral Home, 38 Sullivan St, Cazenovia. There will be a private family burial in St. James Cemetery. Contributions may be made to WCNY-FM.
